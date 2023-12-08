Govt failed to fulfil poll guarantees: BJP

Palampur, December 7
State BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor today accused the Congress of failing to fulfil the guarantees it had made to the people in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections. He said the Congress government had completed a year, but barring part implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), it had not fulfilled its commitments made to the people during the elections.
Addressing mediapersons here, Kapoor said due to the failure of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, people did not trust its manifesto in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during the recent polls. “It is now clear that the Congress has deceived people as it has neither implemented the OPS in its letter and spirit nor it has given 11 per cent DA to employees as promised,” he claimed.
The BJP leader said the promise of Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to all women in the 18 to 60 age group had also not been fulfilled.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...