Govt failed to fulfil poll guarantees: BJP

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 7

State BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor today accused the Congress of failing to fulfil the guarantees it had made to the people in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections. He said the Congress government had completed a year, but barring part implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), it had not fulfilled its commitments made to the people during the elections.

Addressing mediapersons here, Kapoor said due to the failure of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, people did not trust its manifesto in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during the recent polls. “It is now clear that the Congress has deceived people as it has neither implemented the OPS in its letter and spirit nor it has given 11 per cent DA to employees as promised,” he claimed.

The BJP leader said the promise of Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to all women in the 18 to 60 age group had also not been fulfilled.

