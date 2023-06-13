Govt forms CM-led council for digital transformation of state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

The government has constituted the Chief Minister Council for Digital Governance.

The council under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will work as an apex body for providing leadership, strategic guidance and oversight to digital policies and programmes to assist in the digital transformation of Himachal Pradesh.

Secretary, Information Technology (IT), Abhishek Jain said today that this was the first instance where an apex body would comprise experts from different fields, including IT, industries, data management, telecommunication, finance and the IIT.

He said that the council would comprise the Principal Adviser (IT and Innovation) to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and the Secretary (IT), besides professionals and experts from various fields.

Jain said that the council would meet at least once every three months or even more frequently, as per the requirement. “The government has taken the decision to digitally transform the state to make it an IT destination of the country. The government will also implement e-office and Him Parivar projects efficiently, besides promoting drone use in the state, he added.

He said that the terms of reference of the council included developing a state digital strategy that outlines the vision, mission, goals and priorities for digital transformation across different departments of the government.