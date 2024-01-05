 Govt gives nod to axing of dry, fallen trees in Shimla : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Govt gives nod to axing of dry, fallen trees in Shimla

Govt gives nod to axing of dry, fallen trees in Shimla

Decision on ‘dangerous green trees’ to be taken later

Govt gives nod to axing of dry, fallen trees in Shimla


Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 4

In a big relief to the city residents, the state government has given its approval for axing of dry and fallen trees in Shimla. The decision on axing and lopping of “dangerous green trees” would be taken later. After the rain-induced disaster during monsoon last year, many trees got uprooted while many standing dry trees in residential areas of the city were rendered dangerous, due to loosening of soil.

After the rain disaster, which caused large-scale devastation in the city, local residents had submitted hundreds of applications for removal of both standing and fallen trees.

Residents relieved

  • After rain-induced disaster during monsoon season last year, many trees got uprooted while several standing dry trees in residential areas of the city were rendered dangerous (loosening of soil beneath)
  • Local residents had submitted hundreds of applications for removal of both standing and fallen trees and after the government approval, they are feeling relieved

As per officials of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, the Tree Authority Committee, having adhered to “rigorous scrutiny procedure” of field visits, identified more than 300 trees for removal and lopping. This list was sent for approval to the government. This week, the state government gave approval for around 90 dry and fallen trees to be axed, whereas the decision on lopping and axing of standing green trees would be taken later.

Shimla MC Commissioner Bhupender Attri said: “The approval for removal of 90 dry and fallen trees has been granted by the government. The Forest Corporation is the implementing agency to carry out the work for removal of trees which shall start soon. Trees that dangle over electric wires, which pose danger, would also be removed after following the due procedure.”

“Most of the trees that are to be removed are at government properties. Many applications were received from city residents for the removal of trees, but there is a lengthy process and rigorous scrutiny is involved before allowing the removal of trees, especially after the rain-induced disaster, when the city lost several trees,” added Attri.

After many trees got uprooted during the rain-induced disaster last year, citing environmental concerns, the state government had imposed a blanket ban on the axing of any type of trees in the state. To make up for the trees lost due to the rain disaster, the state government even got several trees planted last year.

The corporation officials added that the trees posing danger to human life and property would be removed in a phased manner.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

2
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

3
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

4
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

6
Trending

‘Third dunki flight’: Indians trying to enter US illegally via Dubai were mostly Class 8 to 12 pass

7
Punjab

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

8
Punjab

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

9
Sports

Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever

10
Delhi

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast

15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast

The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Community Health Officers protest additional workload

Chandigarh gets ~591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

L-G orders CBI probe into fake lab tests at mohalla clinics

Capital residents battle chill as AQI remains ‘very poor’

Last year, air quality was better in summer: Report

Camp held for elderly, disabled pensioners

DSP’s murder case solved

DSP’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Schools hit by floods await govt grant

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Central Jail

Unending wait for RCs, DLs, pendency touches new high

Fire breaks out at cloth waste godown

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Civil Hospital

Two arrested for snatching mobile phone