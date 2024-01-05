Govt gives nod to axing of dry, fallen trees in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 4

In a big relief to the city residents, the state government has given its approval for axing of dry and fallen trees in Shimla. The decision on axing and lopping of “dangerous green trees” would be taken later. After the rain-induced disaster during monsoon last year, many trees got uprooted while many standing dry trees in residential areas of the city were rendered dangerous, due to loosening of soil.

After the rain disaster, which caused large-scale devastation in the city, local residents had submitted hundreds of applications for removal of both standing and fallen trees.

Residents relieved After rain-induced disaster during monsoon season last year, many trees got uprooted while several standing dry trees in residential areas of the city were rendered dangerous (loosening of soil beneath)

Local residents had submitted hundreds of applications for removal of both standing and fallen trees and after the government approval, they are feeling relieved

As per officials of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, the Tree Authority Committee, having adhered to “rigorous scrutiny procedure” of field visits, identified more than 300 trees for removal and lopping. This list was sent for approval to the government. This week, the state government gave approval for around 90 dry and fallen trees to be axed, whereas the decision on lopping and axing of standing green trees would be taken later.

Shimla MC Commissioner Bhupender Attri said: “The approval for removal of 90 dry and fallen trees has been granted by the government. The Forest Corporation is the implementing agency to carry out the work for removal of trees which shall start soon. Trees that dangle over electric wires, which pose danger, would also be removed after following the due procedure.”

“Most of the trees that are to be removed are at government properties. Many applications were received from city residents for the removal of trees, but there is a lengthy process and rigorous scrutiny is involved before allowing the removal of trees, especially after the rain-induced disaster, when the city lost several trees,” added Attri.

After many trees got uprooted during the rain-induced disaster last year, citing environmental concerns, the state government had imposed a blanket ban on the axing of any type of trees in the state. To make up for the trees lost due to the rain disaster, the state government even got several trees planted last year.

The corporation officials added that the trees posing danger to human life and property would be removed in a phased manner.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla