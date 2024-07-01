Govt has added Rs 25,000 cr debt to exchequer: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 30

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing election meetings for BJP candidate Ashish Sharma in various villages in the constituency, said people in the state were annoyed by inefficient Congress government.

BJP’s achievements Thakur said the BJP had speeded up development. It had brought over 25 crore people above poverty line and constructed four crore houses for poor

In the last 10 years, the party had provided 13 crore taps, 12 crore toilets, 11 crore LPG cylinders to the poor, along with free healthcare facilities to 60 crore and ration to 81 crore people

The Centre provided financial help of over Rs 1,762 crore and Rs 2,700 crore for the roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)

He said the Congress had failed to rise to the expectations of people. It was unfortunate that in 18 months of its regime, the government had added debt of over Rs 25,000 crore to the state exchequer. Thakur said despite taking huge loans, development in Hamirpur had come to a halt. The guarantees that were promised by the Congress had proved lies as none of them have been fulfilled.

Thakur said the byelection of Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra could have been held along with the Lok Sabha elections, but the Congress deliberately delayed and added extra financial burden on the government. He said the party leaders feared defeat in the six Assembly byelection, hence delayed the acceptance of resignation of three MLAs.

Thakur said in the past 18 months, Ashish Sharma had left no stone unturned to help people of the constituency. He urged people to vote for the BJP candidate and ensure his victory with bigger margin than the 2022 elections.

