Govt has every right to review decisions: Himachal Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 15

The Congress government has every right to review decisions taken in haste by the previous BJP government just before the Assembly elections, said Prem Kaushal, HPCC spokesperson, here today.

He said announcements were made and administrative units were created to lure voters. He added former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should accept defeat and have patience as it was too early to comment on the working of the government that had assumed office three days ago.

