Himachal Govt has failed to create jobs: BJP

Shimla, December 6

BJP leader Chetan Bragta today expressed concern over the urban unemployment in Himachal which is the highest in the country at 34 per cent in the 15 to 29 age group. In a statement issued here today, Bragta said it was unfortunate that such a huge section of educated youth are jobless in the state. “As far as women unemployment figures in the same age group are concerned, the percentage is even higher at 49 per cent.”

He added that Himachal was at number one in the first quarter of this year and it has unfortunately maintained that position in the second quarter as well.

“Despite the guarantee of providing one lakh jobs to youth at the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of its government, the Congress regime has miserably failed to create employment avenues, causing immense frustration among the youth,” he remarked.

He said the Modi regime had continuously created job avenues but in Himachal, the Congress had failed to honour its commitment. “I ask the government as to what is the one-year celebration when there are no achievements and the 10 guarantees made in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly poll have also not been fulfilled,” he said.

