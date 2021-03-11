Govt has no right to be in power: Sukhu

Our Correspondent

HAmirpur, May 19

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, has no right to remain in power after the police recruitment scam.

This was said by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the campaign committee of the Congress, while addressing a public meeting here today.

He said corruption in recruitment in other departments could not be ruled out. He alleged that the police recruitment paper leak could not be possible without the connivance of higher officials of the police department and leaders of the ruling party.

He said it was exposed that the paper was sold between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh to the aspiring candidates. The paper for the JOA post exam, conducted by the HPSSC, also was leaked. This proved that the government provided jobs for their near and dear ones, he added.

He said the Congress would return to power with a thumping majority.

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, MLA, said the state was reeling under the mafia raj and the mining mafia and the recruitment mafia was active in the state.

Rajendra Zar, president of the DCC, Ranjit Singh Verma, former Industry Minister and Sunil Sharma, member, AICC, were also present.