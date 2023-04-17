Govt has right to remove nominated member: HC

Our Correspondent

Shimla, April 16

If the government has a right to nominate, it includes right to recall or remove the nominated member. This was held by the HP High Court last week while dismissing a petition challenging the decision of the state government removing the chairman and members of the HP State Commission for Schedule Caste.

A division bench comprising Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Virender Singh passed this order on a petition filed by Ram Lok, former chairman and ex- members of the commission challenging their removal on the ground that the notification of termination has been issued at the instance of CM and not by the council of ministers.

While dismissing the petition the court observed: “Appointments to high offices like chairman/members of boards/commissions, which are not made by following any competitive selection process but in the pure discretion and subjective satisfaction of the government and for which no “minimum tenure” as distinct from a “tenure” is prescribed, are at the government pleasure and can be terminated at any time in exercise of the doctrine of pleasure is neither arbitrary nor unconstitutional.”