Govt hindering Central schemes in state, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

The BJP today countered the Congress’ propaganda that the Central Government did not help Himachal during the rain disaster last year, saying the state was given Rs 2,000 crore but the Sukhvinder singh Sukhu government had spent Rs 1,820 crore so far.

Randhir Sharma, Naina Devi MLA and BJP media in-charge, while addressing mediapersons here, accused the state government of creating hurdles in the execution of Central schemes. “The Central Government provided Rs 2,000 crore to the state in installments through the NDRF and the SDRF. Besides, the state government also collected Rs 252 crore from the people of Himachal in the name of the disaster but spent Rs 1,820 crore,” he alleged.

Sharma alleged that the state government was creating hurdles in development works and projects started by the Central Government. “The Bhanupali railway project approved by the Central Government is under construction in Himachal and Rs 4,938 crore has been spent on it but the state government has not provided its share of funds in the 75:25 ratio,” he claimed.

