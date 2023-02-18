Govt imposes cess on hydropower projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 17

The state government has imposed a cess on all hydropower projects in the state for use of water for power generation. The government has issued an ordinance to impose the cess with immediate effect.

Ordinance issued The government issues ordinance to impose cess

Decision taken to generate more revenue in view of financial crisis

The cess has been decided as per the head of the project. For a hydroelectric project with head up to 30 metre, Rs 0.10 per cubic metre will be imposed. For project with head above 30 m up to 60 m, the cess will be imposed at the rate of Rs 0.25/m. For project with head between 60 m and 90 m, Rs 0.35/m will be charged. And for the project with head above 90 m, the cess has been fixed at Rs 0.50/m.

Given the grim financial health of the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had hinted that some tough measures would be taken. This decision, too, has been taken with an aim to generate more revenue.