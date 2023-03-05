Govt indulging in vendetta politics: Thakur

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 4

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur today said the Sukhu government would not be able to complete its five-year term and the BJP would be back in power before five years.

Thakur, while addressing a Jan Aakrosh rally at Dhalpur chowk here, said resentment prevailed among people against the closure of public institutions. Such rallies would be held in every district. A memorandum would be submitted to the Governor on March 13 and the Assembly would also be gheraoed, he added.

He accused the government of indulging in vendetta politics. More than 600 institutions were closed on the second day of the formation of the present government and a decision to close 20 colleges and 200 schools was taken at yesterday’s meeting. He alleged that the institutions were being closed down to implement the old pension scheme (OPS).

After returning to power, the BJP would review the work done by the Congress government, he said.