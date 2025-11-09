Govt investing in sports infra: CM’s adviser

The state government is providing the best possible facilities to athletes and developing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure in the state, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to the Chief Minister, on Saturday.

Advertisement

He was addressing players at the inauguration of the 14th State-Level Master Games Championship at the local sports complex. Over 300 players from various age groups are competing in athletics, table tennis, badminton, chess, darts, volleyball, basketball and other events.

Advertisement

Sharma said that a new sports complex at Nadaun in Hamirpur district was being built at a cost of Rs 100 crore. He added that women players from Himachal Pradesh were excelling on the international stage; he cited the example of Renuka Thakur from Shimla district, who had showcased her talent in the Women’s Cricket World Cup and Manisha from Hamirpur, who won a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Advertisement

Earlier, Vinod Kumar, president of the Master Games Association, briefed the participants about the federation’s activities. He urged the government to extend facilities for Master Games athletes on a par with those provided to other sports bodies.

The organisation also honoured athlete Manisha Kumari, who had secured a gold medal in the 4x400 metre relay in the Asian Games. State convener Tejasvi Sharma, event organiser Vijay Sharma, district president Suresh Handa and district general secretary of the DCC Rajesh Anand were present on the occasion.