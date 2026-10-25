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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt JBT teacher suspended under POCSO Act in Mandi

Govt JBT teacher suspended under POCSO Act in Mandi

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The teacher has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.
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The Education Department has suspended Chamel Singh, a Junior Basic Training (JBT) teacher posted at Government Primary School at Bulang in the Drang-II education block of Mandi district in connection with a case involving alleged offences under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Deputy Director, School Education (Elementary), Mandi, issued the suspension order while the case is under investigation.

According to the official order, the teacher has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. The department has also stated that during the suspension period, the teacher's headquarters will be the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer, Sundernagar-II, at Jai Devi in Mandi district.

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The suspended teacher has been instructed not to leave the designated headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the competent controlling authority. The order stated that he would be entitled to subsistence allowance and other admissible allowances during the suspension period, as prescribed under the applicable rules.

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The Deputy Director has forwarded a copy of the order to the Director of School Education, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, for information. The Block Elementary Education Officer, Drang-II, has been directed to ensure that the suspension order is formally served on the teacher, relieve him from his present place of posting and instruct him to report to the designated headquarters.

The officer has also been asked to submit a compliance report confirming that the suspension order has been served and the teacher relieved from his current posting.

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