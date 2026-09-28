Govt mortgaged public assets to secure huge loans: BJP

BJP state secretary Sumit Sharma has accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of mortgaging public assets to secure massive loans and pushing the state into a financial crisis.

Addressing mediapersons in Una, Sharma said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had publicly stated that the government had raised loans worth Rs 35,555 crore during the past three financial years.

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The BJP leader claimed that the state’s total debt had crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore, which, he said, was nearly double the annual state budget. He alleged that the present government was steering Himachal towards a situation from which recovery would be difficult.

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Questioning the utilisation of the borrowed funds, Sharma asked where the money was being spent and whether any section of society had benefited during the Congress government’s tenure. He alleged that while the Congress had promised one lakh permanent government jobs before coming to power, fewer than 1,000 youths had secured employment.

He further claimed that people were being misled in the name of schemes such as “Van Mitras”, “Krishi Mitras” and “Pashu Mitras”.

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Sharma also alleged a deterioration in the social security sector, claiming that milk and cow dung were not being procured from farmers as promised, leaving them disillusioned. He further alleged that several government institutions, including schools, colleges, health centres, and offices of the Public Works and Jal Shakti Departments, had been shut down.

“The condition of roads has worsened, and patients are now being charged Rs 10 for registration slips that were earlier provided free of cost at government hospitals,” he claimed.