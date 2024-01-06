Govt move to take over varsity land for tourism village opposed

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 5

Six NGOs of Palampur have submitted a memorandum to Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor DK Vats in protest against the decision of the state government to take over 100 hectares of university land for setting up a tourism village. The NGOs, which signed the memorandum, are People’s Voice, Him Jan Kalyan Sanstha, INSAF, Om Manglam, Geeta Peeth and the Bharatiya Jan Seva Sanstha.

The NGOs say that the university has transferred large chunks of land to the government in the past.

The university is left with only 398 hectares, including 100 hectares under tea cultivation, for which it has no authority to change its use, as per the HP Land Ceiling Act.

The NGOs stated that the university should not transfer land to the Tourism Department for setting up a tourism village as it would hamper research and teaching activities of the university.

These NGOs said the university had already transferred large chunks of lands to the state government in the past. Now, the university had been left with only 398 hectares, including 100 hectares under tea, for which the university had no authority to change its land use as per the HP Land Ceiling Act.

“If 100 hectares are given to the Tourism Department, the university will be left with only 198 hectares of agricultural land. The university will be unable to continue with research and training programmes with limited land. Besides, the university has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to set up a seed production unit. The university has allocated 75 hectares for the project. Under such circumstances, the state government should not compel the university to transfer 10 hectares to the Tourism Department,” the NGOs stated.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar Sarial, former Vice-Chancellor, said there was no justification in transferring university land for setting up tourism villages and casinos. He added that the state government should focus on opening educational institutions on the university campus instead of a tourism village, which would hit training, teaching and research activities.

