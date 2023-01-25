 Govt mulls authority with legal status to facilitate investors : The Tribune India

Govt mulls authority with legal status to facilitate investors



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 24

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said that Himachal had received an investment of just Rs 13,000 crore against Rs 1.25 lakh crore MoUs signed by the previous BJP government with investors.

He said that the Congress government would shortly replace the single window clearance system with an authority having legal status to facilitate investment.

Chauhan said, “The single window clearance system hasn’t yielded desired results. The state has received only Rs 13,000 crore investment against Rs 1.25 lakh MoUs signed by the previous BJP government in the Global Investors meet and groundbreaking ceremonies.”

Chauhan said, “Investment proposals worth around Rs 10,000 crore are pending in the absence of permission under Section 118.”

He said that the single window clearance system would be replaced with an authority that would get all clearances for investors in a time-bound manner. “And this authority will have a legal status. It will be constituted through an Act in the Vidhan Sabha in the upcoming Budget Session,” he added.

Chauhan said that the government was trying to enhance its land bank to facilitate investment. He added, “We have identified land in Kangra for IT companies. We want big IT companies to invest in the state.”

The minister said, “Also, we will soon appoint an international consultant for the bulk drug park project in Una. The work on the medical devices park project in Nalagarh has started. We will try to complete these projects as soon as possible.”

Chauhan said, “We will find out what their problems are and will offer all facilities and cooperation they need to invest in the state.”

