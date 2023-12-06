Govt mulls cutting hike on power duty

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 5

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said that the Bulk Drug Park in Una and the Medical Devices Park in Nalagarh will be completed in about two years. “These two projects will attract an investment of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 crore in the state,” the minister said. These two big projects will offer plenty of employment opportunities to youths.

Chauhan further said that the government was seriously considering reducing the recently hiked electricity duty on industries. “The hike has affected the industries and the government will reduce it to a reasonable level shortly. We have had a discussion with the Chief Minister on this matter,” he said.

The minister also downplayed the speculations about the uneasy relations between the government and the party. The speculations have been triggered by Congress state president Pratibha Singh’s allegations that she had not been taken into confidence over the function being organised to celebrate government’s one year in power.

“I am not aware of any such issue. The CM has given responsibilities related to the function to MLAs, ex-MLA and party officials. We are holding meetings with party officials everywhere. It’s the collective responsibility of the government and the party to make the rally successful,” he said.

