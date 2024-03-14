Himachal Govt mulls grant for ‘unproductive’ cattle

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 13

To encourage people not to abandon their cows and oxen once they cross their productive years, the state government is planning to provide Rs 700 to Rs 800 to farmers per month for feeding such animals and not abandoning them. “We will offer Rs 700 to Rs 800 per animal every month to farmers to encourage them to take care of these animals for their entire life. Once they start getting this assistance, we hope the practice of abandoning animals will be curtailed,” said Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar.

“The government will start providing the assistance after the livestock census, which will start next month, is completed. The census will give us the number of animals which have crossed their productive years. Once we have the number of such animals, we can start offering financial assistance,” he added.

At present, abandoned animals are kept in privately run cow shelters (gau sadans). The government gives Rs 700 per cattle to the gausahalas for feeding these cattle. The minister said, “The government spends around Rs 70 crore annually for feeding these cattle at the gaushalas. This amount will increase as the government has raised the per-month assistance for each cattle to Rs 1,200.”

A veterinary doctor said that the government would need to bring a strict law to ensure that people do not abandon their cattle even after getting assistance. “It seems to be a good decision to encourage people not to abandon their cattle. However, it must be accompanied by a strict law under which the owners abandoning their cattle can be penalised,” he added.

