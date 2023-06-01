Govt mulls law to confiscate drug traffickers’ properties in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 31

On the last day of his nine-day tour of Kangra district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited Fatehpur Assembly constituency and announced projects worth Rs 70 crore for development of tourism in the area.

The Chief Minister made it to Fatehpur despite inclement weather and heavy rain in the region. The helicopter of the Chief Minister could not take off from Shimla due to bad weather. He came to Gaggal airport in regular Shimla-Delhi flight and drove down to Fatehpur Assembly constituency.

While responding to queries from newsmen, the Chief Minister said his government had adopted tough stance against illegal mining and drug trafficking in the state. Maximum cases against illegal mining and drug trafficking had been registered since his government came to power. “Our government is considering bringing in a law to confiscate the properties of those involved in drug trafficking in the state,” he said.

In Fatehpur, he along with the local Congress MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania visited the Pong Dam lake area in the constituency. He discussed with the MLA the possibilities of development of tourism in the area along the Pong Dam lake.

While responding to queries of newsmen in Fatehpur, the Chief Minister said that he had met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and took up the issue of reduction in loan amount worth Rs 5500 crores to Himachal by the union government.

“I also demanded that Rs 1,780 crores paid as state contribution of the NPS in the month should be paid back to Himachal. The Union Finance Minister has assured to look into the demands,” he said.

On demand from the local Congress MLA, the CM announced upgrade of police post, Rehan, to police station and opening of indoor stadium with swimming pool. He also announced Rs 5 crore for construction of a state-of-art cow sanctuary to be developed on 300 kanal of land in Fatehpur area. He said that after the month of November, bus stand construction work would be started at Fatehpur.

On reaching Fatehpur, the Chief Minister was given a rousing reception by Bhawani Singh Pathania, local Congress MLA. An impressive road show was organised to welcome the CM. He was also weighed with coins by block Congress committee. The CM addressed a public meeting at Fatehpur. He garlanded the bust of ex-minister and father of local MLA Sujan Singh Pathania at Hara chowk in Fatehpur and statue of Maharana Pratap at Pong dam.

He inaugurated 51.85 m double-lane bridge over Sakri khud on the Dadwala-Sakri road constructed at a cost of Rs 2.98 crore. The bridge will facilitate the people of Rehan, Sakri, Chhatar Khas, Chhatar Jogian, Golwan, Batrahan, Chamoli, Panjror and Bari villages, thereby benefiting a population of about 8,500.

He also dedicated two functional house hold tap connections (FHTC) schemes to the residents of 26 panchayats under Fatehpur tehsil. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, an amount of Rs 40.35 crore has been spent on the completion of these schemes. A total of 290 habitations have been covered under the schemes and the population of over 61,000 will benefit from the drinking water facility.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, CPS Ashish Butail and Kishori Lal, MLAs Malender Rajan, Kewal Singh Pathania and Neeraj Nayyar, were also present on the occasion.