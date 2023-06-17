Govt mulls new tourism policy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 16

The state government is actively considering framing a new tourism policy to improve visitors’ experience by promoting lesser-known destinations, said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a meeting of the tourism department here on Thursday.

Sukhu said, “The government is working on increasing the tourist influx from three crore to five crore in the next five years. Around 72 lakh tourists have visited the state by May 2023.”

To accurately assess the tourist influx, he instructed the department to evolve a mechanism for data collection and also directed it to improve the infrastructure with all basic amenities to facilitate the visitors.

He also emphasised the importance of marketing and rationalisation of staff in the Tourism Department to provide better facilities for tourists. He reviewed various projects aimed at developing Kangra as the tourism capital of the state. He directed the department to prepare a concept paper for further consideration.