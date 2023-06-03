Govt mulls one-time settlement policy for loan defaulters

PTI

Shimla, June 2

The state government will consider a one-time settlement policy for cooperative bank loan defaulters, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said at Rohru in Shimla district on Friday.

Sukhu, while presiding over the 13th Triennial Convention of Himachal Pradesh Koli Samaj, lauded initiatives taken by the Koli community for the welfare of society.

He announced Rs 30 lakh for the construction of an Ambedkar bhawan at Rohru and honoured outstanding students from the Koli community on the occasion.