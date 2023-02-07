Govt mulls plan to boost rural economy

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 6

The Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Departments are working jointly to prepare an action plan to strengthen rural economy and convince more people to adopt agriculture and animal husbandry.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar said this after hearing public grievances at Jawali in Kangra on Sunday.

He said people in rural areas had lost interest in agriculture and animal husbandry, which were major sources of self-employment. He added he had directed the departments to chalk out a strategy, to motivate people to adopt advanced technology in agriculture and animal husbandry.

He said, “The government will buy cow’s milk at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and buffalo’s milk for Rs 100 per litre. This will not only encourage rural people to take to rearing milch cattle but also boost their income.”

The minister said public welfare and changing the governance system were the priorities of the government and transparent, fair and accountable administration would be provided to people.