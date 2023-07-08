Govt needs to pay Rs 30 cr to Forest Dept for work on CUHP Jadrangal campus

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 7

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has given clearance for the transfer of 55 hectares of forestland at Jadrangal in Dharamsala in Kangra district for the construction of a campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP). However, the land can only be transferred to the CUHP for the construction of its campus only after the state government deposits Rs 30 crore as the cost of land with the Forest Department.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that the case had been forwarded to the state government for the transfer of forestland.

Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal said that the construction of the campus would be started once the land was transferred to the university. Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor said that the government should immediately deposit Rs 30 crore so that the forestland at Jadrangal could be transferred to the CUHP.

Two campuses of the university were proposed earlier in the Dehra area and Jadrangal in Dharamsala. About 200 hectares of forestland in Dehra was transferred to the CUHP during the previous BJP government. The construction of the Dehra campus has already started.