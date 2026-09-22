Government neglecting Kangra institutions, accuses BJP

Himachal Pradesh BJP senior spokesperson Trilok Kapoor on Saturday accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government of neglecting key institutions in Kangra district, alleging that shortages of funds, staff and basic facilities were affecting healthcare, education and research.

Addressing a press conference in Dharamsala, Kapoor said the government’s claim of making Kangra the state’s “tourism capital” would remain hollow unless its major institutions were strengthened. He alleged that several institutions that had served the state for decades were now facing administrative and financial difficulties.

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Referring to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kapoor alleged that patients were facing shortages of basic medicines, injections and even paracetamol. He also claimed that services under Himcare and Ayushman Bharat had been disrupted, increasing the financial burden on patients.

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He said the Government Ayurvedic College, Paprola, was also facing a shortage of teachers, with several posts lying vacant. He alleged that deputation was being used to fill the gaps and claimed that undergraduate seats had been reduced from 75 to 65, while postgraduate seats had also been cut.

Kapoor termed the situation at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, particularly concerning. He said the university had been without a permanent Vice-Chancellor for three years and demanded that the government make a transparent, rule-based appointment.

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He also alleged that students had been forced to protest over a sharp increase in fees. Kapoor claimed that employees and pensioners were facing delays in receiving salaries and pensions, while the remuneration of outsourced technical staff had also been reduced.

Kapoor said the university’s sanctioned employee strength had declined from around 2,000 to 1,100, with only about 600 posts currently filled. He claimed that nearly 60 per cent of teaching and scientific posts were vacant, adversely affecting academic and research activities.

He also questioned the government’s support for the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), alleging that around Rs 30 crore required for the Dharamsala campus had not been released and that pending electricity and water-related dues were affecting the Dehra campus.