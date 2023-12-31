Govt not to purchase petrol, diesel vehicles from January 1

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 30

To achieve the goal of “Green and Clean Himachal”, no government department in the state will purchase new diesel or petrol vehicles from January 1, 2024.

e-buses on long routes, too The state government has decided to run e-buses on long routes as well. Type-1, 2 and 3 e-buses are being included in the HRTC fleet in a phased manner, so that the target of making Himachal a clean and green energy state by March 31, 2026, can be achieved. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief minister

Issuing the order today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said if necessary, the departments would be granted permission to purchase petrol or diesel vehicles only after an approval by the state Cabinet. The decision aims at promoting the use of e-vehicles.

In his first Budget speech, the CM had stressed on protecting the green cover in the state and had announced initiatives for promoting the use of e-vehicles. The number of government e-vehicles has now reached 185, while the number of private electric vehicles registered in the state is 2,733.

Sukhu has also set an example by using e-vehicle for the past several months. “Our government is promoting e-vehicles in the state in a big way. The Transport Department is the first to replace its fleet with e-vehicles and the other departments are to follow the same analogy,” he said.

He said the use of e-vehicles was not only a new beginning, but it also showed the government’s commitment to environmental preservation. To meet the requirement of vehicles in various government departments, permission has been given to engage e-taxis on contract basis.

Under the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi self-employment startup scheme, e-taxi permits are being provided to the youths besides allowing them 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of such vehicles.

“The government is also developing infrastructure for charging of e-vehicles. These can also be charged at home. The Transport Department has finalised 54 locations for setting up charging stations for e-vehicles, some of which are almost ready,” Sukhu said.

The state government has already decided to develop six of its existing highways as green corridors. Apart from that, all diesel buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will be replaced with e-buses in a phased manner.

The government has asked the companies manufacturing e-buses to take into consideration the geographical conditions of Himachal while designing their vehicles.

