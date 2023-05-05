Govt notifies rules for OPS implementation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

The state government today notified the much-awaited rules for the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) for its employees. The Congress government had restored the OPS in its first Cabinet meeting after assuming power.

The OPS will cover 1.36 lakh state government employees, who at present come under the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal had admitted that the state party leadership wanted to restore the OPS but due to precarious state’s finances it was not announced.

As per the notification issued by issued by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, the new rules, called Central Civil Services (Pension) (HP Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2023, would come into force retrospectively from April 1.

The employees appointed between May 5, 2005, and March 31, 2023, who were covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), would now be covered under the OPS.

It states that the new rules shall also apply to government servants, who had retired or died between May 5, 2005, and March 31, 2023. Retired government servants or their eligible family members can exercise their option for pensionary benefits under these rules from April 1, 2023.