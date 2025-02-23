Govt pact with UltraTech for non-recyclable plastic waste co-processing

The Rural Development Department today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UltraTech Cement Ltd to address the pressing issue of non-recyclable plastic waste management in the state.

UltraTech Cement Ltd will collaborate with the Rural Development Department to co-process non-recyclable plastic waste in its cement kiln at Baga (Darlaghat) in Solan district. This innovative approach aligns with environmentally sound waste disposal methods and contributes to the government’s mission of maintaining ecological balance in the state.

The UltraTech Cement plant will cater to the non-recyclable plastic waste generated in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan and Una districts. At present, the Rural Development Department has 29 plastic waste management units operational and the non-recyclable plastic waste of these units will be sent to the UltraTech Cement plant for co-processing.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards achieving the vision of a clean and green Himachal Pradesh. By partnering with UltraTech Cement Ltd, the department will ensure that non-recyclable plastic waste is managed sustainably while reducing its adverse impact on the environment,” said Director (Rural Development) Raghav Sharma.

The MoU underscores the shared commitment of the Rural Development Department and UltraTech Cement Ltd towards fostering sustainable waste management practices.