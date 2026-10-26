Govt planning to recruit 5,000 teachers: Himachal Education Minister

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Sunday said the Himachal Pradesh government had made provision for recruiting 5,000 teachers to strengthen the education system, particularly in tribal and remote areas facing staff shortages.

He was addressing public meetings after inaugurating newly constructed school buildings worth Rs 2.35 crore in the tribal Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district.

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Thakur inaugurated a science block at Government Senior Secondary School, Mandha, constructed at a cost of around Rs 1.48 crore. Earlier, he inaugurated the new building of Government High School, Saily, built at a cost of Rs 87 lakh. Sadar MLA Neeraj Nayyar was also present on the occasion.

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The minister said the government was committed to providing quality, outcome-oriented education despite financial constraints and challenges posed by natural disasters. He cited the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and withdrawal of GST compensation as factors that had put additional pressure on the state's finances.

He said around 10,000 appointments had already been made in the Education Department during the present government's tenure, while provision had been made for another 5,000 teacher appointments. The proposed recruitment would help address staff shortages and improve educational facilities, especially in tribal and inaccessible areas.

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Thakur said the state's education policies and programmes were producing positive results, adding that Himachal Pradesh continued to be among the country's leading states in education. The government was taking steps to improve teaching standards and expand learning opportunities for students, he said.

Announcing further support for Mandha school, the minister assured that funds would be provided for additional construction and announced the creation of science subject posts. He also sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for constructing additional toilets at the institution.

At Government High School, Saily, Thakur announced Rs 5 lakh for a kitchen and other works. He also assured residents that demands raised by local panchayats would be considered.

The minister said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would visit Bharmour soon to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects. The visit, he added, would give further momentum to development works in the tribal constituency.