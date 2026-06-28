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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt planning to set up skill varsity: Himachal Minister Dharmani

Govt planning to set up skill varsity: Himachal Minister Dharmani

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:25 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani at the inauguration of a job fair at Government Polytechnic College.
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Himachal Pradesh Government is planning to establish a skill university in the state to provide skills to youth that could secure better jobs for them.

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This was stated by Rajesh Dharmani, Technical Education Minister, while addressing youth on the inauguration of a job fair at Government Polytechnic College here today. He advised youth to view their first job in the corporate sector as a training opportunity and to continuously upgrade their skills. He said this would enhance their careers and enable them to achieve success. The job fair was organised by CT University in collaboration with Government Polytechnic College.

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Rajesh Dharmani stated that the state government is continuously striving to provide better employment opportunities to youth in both the government and private sectors. To achieve this target, mega job fairs are being organised alongside initiatives such as campus interviews, Start-up Scheme, Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme and skill development programmes. He added that new job-oriented courses are being introduced in educational institutions and a skill university is also being established.

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The minister said that the Chief Minister reviews all these schemes in every Cabinet meeting so that these could be realised.

Dharmani said that this is the fifth such event in Himachal Pradesh by CT University and the presence of 32 major corporate companies presents a significant opportunity for the youth.

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