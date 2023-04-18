Govt plans renewable energy incentives

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 17

In a bid to attract big players to invest in the state government’s green energy endeavour, the Industries Department is chalking out the modalities of financial incentives.

With the state offering little in terms of incentives to lure the new investors, it is an arduous task to fetch investment. Moreover, the state lacks raw material as well as markets to sell the finished goods. The logistics incurred on transporting both is a dissuading factor to an investor as it made their product uncompetitive in the market.

“Since the existing industrial policy offers little financial gain to new investors, we are working on providing a viable option to the ones investing in green energy such as cheaper land and power. Efforts to facilitate them by the way of easing clearances from other departments such as the HP State Pollution Control Board are also being pondered upon in the new policy,” said Rakesh Prajapati, Industries Director.

Officials of the Power and Industries Departments are devising incentives to lure investors so as to achieve the objective of green state by March 2026, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“Around 7.38-hectare land has been allotted to a major green investor, Greenko ZeroC Private Limited, which will invest Rs 915 crore in the first phase for a green energy project in the Thathal industrial area in Una district. The unit will be set up in the next two years,” Prajapati said.

“Another industrial area of 27 hectares has been developed at Saluri in Una district. Two investors have shown interest in this area,” he added.

The Industries Director further said, “Since Una has rail connectivity, it is considered a viable option for an investor. Apart from cheaper land, the availability of reasonable power can rope in new players. A new policy on the lines of the Centre’s green hydrogen policy is also being chalked out in the state to encourage green hydrogen and ammonia-based plants, which will fulfil the fuel needs of future.”

The state government has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/S HLC Green Energy LLC, which intends to produce 0.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) green hydrogen and 1.5 MMT green ammonia per year. The Rs 4,000-crore project will be set up on 20-25 acres of land and generate direct and indirect employment for 2,500 people.

