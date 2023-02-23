Govt politicising Mandi event: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 22

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today alleged that the state government was politicising the Mandi Shivratri fair.

Thakur, in a press statement issued, said that it was unfortunate that for the first time a Chief Minister gave a political speech on the occasion of Shivratri in Mandi. He said, “Even the venue of the Mahashivratri festival was dotted with Congress flags, which had never happened earlier. During the BJP rule, government achievements were talked about on the occasion of the Mahashivratri fest but the party’s interests were never promoted.”

Thakur said, “Mahashivratri is a festival related to Dev culture. It would have been better if people associated with Dev culture got an opportunity to perform. The government should always encourage local artistes.”

The BJP also protested the singing of ‘Allahu Akbar’ by artistes during the cultural night. BJP spokesperson Ajay Rana said, “It is unfortunate that on a Hindu festival, artistes sang ‘Allahu Akbar’. The Congress should tender an unconditional apology for it.”

He said, “We respect all religions. If it were a Muslim fair, then BJP would have no objection to such a song.”