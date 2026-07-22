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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt promoting chess to nurture young talent: Education Minister

Govt promoting chess to nurture young talent: Education Minister

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur attended the under-13 chess competition organized by the S.P. Lohia Foundation and the Himachal Pradesh State Chess Association to mark International Chess Day at Theog in Shimla district on Tuesday.
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The state government is promoting sports alongside quality education and has introduced chess training facilities to nurture young talent, said Education Minister Rohit Thakur while addressing a function at Theog in Shimla district on the occasion of International Chess Day on Tuesday.

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The minister said that the government had earmarked 10 seats for chess training at Thakur Ram Lal Sports Hostel in Jubbal and similar facilities would also be introduced at the Sports Hostel at Matiana in future.

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Rohit was the chief guest at an Under-13 Chess Tournament organised by the SP Lohia Foundation in association with the Himachal Pradesh State Chess Association. As many as 60 players from seven schools participated in the competition.

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The minister described chess as an engaging and intellectually-stimulating sport and congratulated the organisers for holding the tournament. He expressed hope that such events would continue to encourage young players.

He said that the Theog region had made notable contributions to the state's development in the fields of politics, sports and public life since the freedom movement. He drew a parallel between politics and chess in a lighter vein and said that both involve strategy, foresight and the constant play of “check and checkmate”.

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Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, "Chess is not merely a sport but an effective tool for developing analytical thinking, discipline and intellectual ability." He added that children from rural areas should also get opportunities to showcase their talent through such competitions and appreciated the organisers for promoting sports culture in the region.

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