Govt proposing creation of new dists for political gains: Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday accused the Congress government of floating a proposal to create new districts for political gains at a time when the state was grappling with mounting debt, stalled development and unfulfilled election promises.

He questioned the timing of the proposal, saying that the Census process had begun and administrative boundaries were required to be frozen.

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Thakur, while addressing a press conference in Chamba, alleged that the government was attempting to redraw the administrative map to suit its political interests while failing to fulfil its election promises. He added that the government had neither delivered on its guarantees nor ensured timely payment of salaries and pension to employees and pensioners, yet it was considering the creation of new districts.

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He claimed that the Congress was heading towards defeat, as the BJP’s performance in the recent panchayati raj and urban local body elections reflected public anger against the ruling party.

Thakur alleged that Himachal Pradesh’s debt had risen from Rs 69,000 crore in 2022, when the BJP left office, to around Rs 1.20 lakh crore under the Congress regime. He added that the previous BJP government had used the borrowings for infrastructure projects, including hospitals, medical colleges, roads and bridges, but development had virtually stalled under the present dispensation.

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He questioned delay in the completion of the Chamba medical college building, the work on which had begun during the BJP government. He also asked the government whether robotic surgery machines installed at several hospitals were operational, accusing the government of announcing high-end medical facilities without ensuring adequate arrangements to run them.

On law and order, Thakur alleged that the drug menace had spread to remote villages, with chitta reaching areas far beyond the state’s border districts. He also accused the government of political vendetta, saying BJP leaders and elected representatives were facing cases, vigilance inquiries and encroachment proceedings for opposing the ruling party.

Thakur criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of electoral irregularities and defended the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.