Govt raised diet allowance of school athletes to Rs 250: Bittu

The state government has doubled the diet allowance of school athletes and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is giving priority to creating sports infrastructure, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, while inaugurating a district-level under-17 school sports meet at Government Senior Secondary School, Matahni, near Hamirpur on Friday. He added that the diet allowance of school athletes had been raised to Rs 250.

Bittu said that the Chief Minister had also made provisions for high-class rail travel and, if necessary, air travel for school athletes participating in national level competitions. He added that the Chief Minister had announced rewards worth crores of rupees for the winners of the Olympics Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and other international competitions.

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He said that athletes from Himachal, who win medals at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, would also be awarded cash prizes worth crores of rupees. Bittu added that sports, cultural events and other activities alongside academics hold immense importance in a student’s life, as they facilitate his holistic development.

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Bittu said that the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor stadium at Nadaun, featuring world-class facilities for 14 different sports, was nearing completion.

He added that the Chief Minister had sanctioned several major projects for Hamirpur, including a medical college, nursing college, dental college, allied health services college, cancer institute, dedicated science college, bus stand and various other significant developments, giving the district a new identity.

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Principal of the school Neesh Tomar and Physical Education Officer Rajendra Sharma provided detailed information about the competition while students presented colourful cultural programmes on the occasion.