Govt raises Rs 672 cr loan for salary payment, development

Shimla, March 21
The state government has raised Rs 672 crore for financial year 2023-24 to meet the committed liabilities of salaries, pension and development needs. The Finance Department issued the notification for raising loan here today, citing the need of funds for undertaking development works. The loan would be repaid after 15 years on March 27, 2039.
Debt crosses Rs 80K cr
- While the accumulated debt has crossed Rs 80,000 crore, the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a verbal duel over the precarious situation of the state that is on the verge of bankruptcy
- Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur says Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu will be remembered in the history of Himachal for raising maximum loans
The government had raised Rs 1,100 crore debt earlier this month before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and it availed of the remaining loan limit of Rs 672 crore. The Rs 1,100 crore loan was meant for paying the enhanced four per cent Dearness Allowance to its employees. The government had also raised a loan of Rs 1,000 crore in two instalments of Rs 500 crore each in January this year.
While the Central Government has not responded to the repeated requests of the Himachal Government to enhance the loan limit, the latter decided to avail of the remaining loan of Rs 672 crore as per the prescribed limit. The current financial year is about to end and so the government could now be raise loans in the next financial year.
The capping of the loan limit for the state has compounded the problems of the government, which is grappling with a financial crisis. The Central Government has also put a limit on funds it can receive under various externally-aided projects.
While the accumulated debt has crossed Rs 80,000 crore, the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a verbal duel over the precarious situation of the state that is on the verge of bankruptcy. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be remembered in the history of Himachal for raising maximum loans.
On the other hand, Sukhu blamed successive BJP governments for fiscal mismanagement as the cause of the grave financial health of the state. He had even released a White Paper to substantiate his allegation.
