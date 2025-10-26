Govt running welfare schemes for STs in Pangi

The state government is running several welfare schemes in the tribal region of Pangi in Chamba district to ensure the holistic development of Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. The aim of these schemes is to uplift the socio-economic condition of these residents by improving access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities and basic infrastructure, said Pangi Block Development Officer Yogesh Verma here today.

Also, for the economic uplift of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, the state government was implementing several financial assistance schemes, he added.

He said that under the High Cost Loan Scheme, the beneficiaries could avail of loans up to Rs 50 lakh at an interest rate of 10 per cent, while under the Small Business Loan Scheme, loans up to Rs 2 lakh were available at a concessional interest rate of 6 per cent for self-employment pursuits.

He added that women belonging to the tribal community could benefit from the Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme, which provided loans up to Rs 2 lakh at 4 per cent interest rate for business ventures. Verma said that only permanent residents of HP with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh were eligible.