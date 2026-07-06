Govt school principal booked for ‘assaulting’ students, ‘making indecent remarks’ in Shimla

The principal of a government school in the Sunni area of Shimla district has been booked for allegedly assaulting students and making indecent remarks against them during the morning assembly.

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According to a complaint filed by parents, the principal allegedly slapped a 16-year-old girl and her 15-year-old cousin during the morning assembly in the presence of students and faculty members. The complainant also accused the principal of making derogatory and objectionable comments about his daughter during the assembly.

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Taking prompt action, police registered a case against the accused under Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing simple hurt, Section 79 for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman of the BNS, and Section 75 for cruelty to children of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. An investigation has been initiated.

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Police officials confirmed the case and stated that the investigation is underway and is being handled with sensitivity.