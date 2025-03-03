Govt school students’ foreign tour initiative wins ministry’s praise

The Union Education Ministry has praised the initiative of the Himachal Government to send students of government schools on an exposure trip to Cambodia and Singapore. The Ministry shared the pictures of the tour on its official Facebook and X handle. According to Samagra Shiksha, Himachal, which arranged funds for the trip, it was the first ever initiative by any state government to facilitate an international tour for students.

Referring to the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry of Education said that the new education policy emphasises on giving students educational and cultural experiences abroad. In this direction, class 11th and 12th students of Himachal were sent on this special educational trip.

The Ministry informed that until now, the students of government schools were sent on educational tours to different states of the country, but the state government and Samagra Shiksha took a step forward and created history by sending its brilliant students on an international tour. As many as 50 meritorious students were sent to Cambodia and Singapore on a 10-day trip on February 7.