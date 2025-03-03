DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt school students’ foreign tour initiative wins ministry’s praise

Govt school students’ foreign tour initiative wins ministry’s praise

The Union Education Ministry has praised the initiative of the Himachal Government to send students of government schools on an exposure trip to Cambodia and Singapore. The Ministry shared the pictures of the tour on its official Facebook and X...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:55 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Union Education Ministry has praised the initiative of the Himachal Government to send students of government schools on an exposure trip to Cambodia and Singapore. The Ministry shared the pictures of the tour on its official Facebook and X handle. According to Samagra Shiksha, Himachal, which arranged funds for the trip, it was the first ever initiative by any state government to facilitate an international tour for students.

Referring to the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry of Education said that the new education policy emphasises on giving students educational and cultural experiences abroad. In this direction, class 11th and 12th students of Himachal were sent on this special educational trip.

The Ministry informed that until now, the students of government schools were sent on educational tours to different states of the country, but the state government and Samagra Shiksha took a step forward and created history by sending its brilliant students on an international tour. As many as 50 meritorious students were sent to Cambodia and Singapore on a 10-day trip on February 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper