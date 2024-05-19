Govt school teacher suspended for showing up drunk at school

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 18

The Director of the Education Department, Shimla, yesterday suspended Sawatantra Kumar, a mathematics lecturer posted at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Guglara, in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district.

The teacher was suspended two days after he was caught “inebriated” on Wednesday morning by School Management Committee (SMC) members. The lecturer, who allegedly came to school in an inebriated condition, marked his attendance but did not teach his classes as he had been caught by the SMC members. Director (Education) Amarjeet Sharma told The Tribune that he received a first-hand inquiry report from the Deputy Director of Secondary Education, Dharamsala, on Thursday evening verifying the inebriated condition of the erring lecturer on May 15.

“The lecturer was placed under suspension with immediate effect on Friday after exercising the powers conferred by sub rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Services Rules, 1965. He has been shifted to the headquarters at GSSS, Bour, in Shimla district and is restricted to leave the headquarters without prior permission of higher authorities,” he said. The state Education Department authorities swung into action immediately after a video of the inebriated lecturer made rounds on social media on Wednesday. In the video, the teacher had admitted to coming to the school drunk. He could also be seen showing an empty liquor bottle to the SMC members.

SMC president Sanjay Rana said the teacher had been caught in an inebriated condition several times, but was let off after his pardons.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Nurpur #Shimla