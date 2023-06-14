Govt schools to be transformed into smart institutions: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that government schools in the state would be transformed into smart schools. He presided over a meeting of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in this regard here today.

Sukhu said that the process would start with Class XI and XII in a phased manner, then Class VIII-X would be taken up and at last Class I to VII. “These classes will be equipped with smart classroom equipment and furniture and interiors will be improved to provide a better learning atmosphere,” he added.

He said, “Around 17,000 primary schoolteachers will receive tablets for adopting best educational practices and providing better education to students.”

The Chief Minister directed the Education Department that schools with good strength, Internet connectivity and good buildings should use these facilities efficiently. Sukhu said that the government was paying special attention towards improving educational standards in government schools, particularly in remote areas. “Libraries will be established in every Government Senior Secondary School and 40,000 modern desks will be provided to government schools this year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sukhu asked officials concerned to formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure effective marking, felling and disposal of parched trees.

Sukhu said that timely extraction of dried up trees from forestland was the need of the hour to generate revenue.

The Chief Minister said that at present, there were around 86,874 dried up trees on forestland. He emphasised on monthly marking of these trees to facilitate their timely extraction and disposal.