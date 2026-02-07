Govt secured Nabard nod for 73 projects worth Rs 713.87 cr: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government has secured approval of 73 projects worth Rs 713.87 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

Sukhu was chairing a meeting of MLAs from Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Solan, Chamba, Bilaspur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts to finalise MLAs’ priorities for financial year 2026-27.

“During 2025-26, the state government has already secured approval from Nabard for 73 projects worth Rs 713.87 crore. Out of these, 55 MLA priority projects worth Rs 512.31 crore were related to the Public Works department and 18 projects worth Rs 201.56 crore pertain to the Jal Shakti Department,” he said.

Sukhu directed that the allocated budget should be fully utilised and reimbursement claims should be submitted to the Nabard office before March 15. He said that the state government was also making efforts to get more MLA priority projects approved by Nabard by March.

The Chief Minister also hinted that the state government would be compelled to take tough decisions to generate revenue as part of efficient financial management in view of the 16th Finance Commission recommendation of discontinuing Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to 17 states, including Himachal.

He expressed concern over the decision of the commission to stop the RDG provided to states under Article 275(1) of the Constitution. “This grant had been continuously provided since 1952 up to the 15th Finance Commission to ensure financial stability of states. Stopping it for the first time is unjust to hill states like Himachal Pradesh which face difficult geographical conditions,” he said.

He said that Himachal contributes significantly to environmental protection by imposing a complete ban on tree-felling and also supplies water to other states through rivers originating here. In such circumstances, discontinuing the RDG was against the interests of the state, he added.

Sukhu said the 15th Finance Commission had recommended a revenue deficit grant of Rs 37,199 crore for the state. Additionally, during the Covid period, the previous BJP government received Rs 11,431 crore as revenue deficit grant based on the interim report of the Finance Commission. He said that stopping this grant would cause a loss of nearly Rs 50,000 crore to the state.

The Chief Minister said that in these three years the state government had focused on public welfare policies, transparent governance and wide-ranging reforms. The aim of the government policies was to strengthen the State’s economy, empower youth and women, provide security to weaker sections and establish Himachal as a prosperous, green-energy and economically self-reliant state.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, administrative secretaries, department heads, concerned Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers were present at the meeting.