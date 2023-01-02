 Govt sets up Rs 101-cr fund for orphans & destitute women : The Tribune India

Govt sets up Rs 101-cr fund for orphans & destitute women

To sponsor higher & vocational education | Look after fiscal wellbeing

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the media in Shimla on Sunday. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri looks on. Photo: Lalit Kumar



Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

In a New Year gift to the orphans and destitute women, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government has set up a fund of Rs 101 crore to sponsor their higher education, vocational education and overall financial wellbeing.

Parent-child relation

It’s going to be like a parent-child relation between the govt and beneficiaries. The govt will give pocket money to the beneficiaries and even pay for vacation. We don’t want these kids to feel that there’s no one to look after them or take care of their needs. Sukhvinder Sukhu

“We have set up the Chief Minister’s Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh with an outlay of Rs 101 crore with immediate effect. My government will be a guardian of the orphans and destitute women, the most overlooked section of the society,” the Chief Minister said while announcing the scheme here today.

“And it’s not out of compassion that we are starting the scheme, it’s their right to live a dignified and cared-for life like any other individual,” said Sukhu.

Even as the finer details are yet to be worked out, the scheme is broadly aimed at taking care of the financial needs of the orphan children and destitute women till they start earning. Apart from funding their higher education after Plus II in any stream or institution of their choice, the fund will take care of their daily needs as well.

“It’s going to be like a parent-child relation between the government and the beneficiaries of this scheme. The government will even provide pocket money to the beneficiaries, pay for the vacation if the child wants to have one. We don’t want these children to feel that there’s no one to look after them, or take care of their needs,” said Sukhu.

As per the officials, around 6,000 children and destitute women have been identified who would benefit from the scheme.

Sukhu had visited the Balika Ashram at Tutikandi in Shimla immediately after swearing-in as the Chief Minister. “When I was in school, a boy would come from an orphanage. I struck friendship with him and would often invite him home. It was then I realized that how deprived are they of love and affection and how they need to be look after,” said Sukhu.

Sukhu admitted that generating Rs 101 crore was not easy but it had to be done. “Apart from the government’s contribution, we will go for the CSR. Also, all

40 Congress MLAs will donate one lakh each to the fund. We will also request the BJP MLAs to chip in,” said Sukhu.

