Govt shielding culprits in Shillai tree felling case, claim BJP leaders

State BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of shielding those responsible for illegal felling of hundreds of pine trees in the Shillai Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.

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Addressing media here today, Bindal described the incident as a serious environmental and administrative lapse and alleged that the scale of the operation pointed towards protection from those in power.

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He said pine trees were allegedly cut in broad daylight on March 5 using a saw machine. Photographs and videos of the activity soon surfaced on social media, he added. Despite the visuals circulating widely, he claimed that the authorities failed to take immediate action on the same day.

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According to Bindal, some individuals appeared on social media the following day admitting that they had cut the trees. They reportedly claimed to possess permission to fell 25 trees while stating that approval for the remaining trees was under process. The BJP, he said, raised the issue immediately and questioned large-scale felling during daytime.

He further stated that an FIR was registered late on March 6 night, mentioning that around 307 pine trees had been felled. Officials reportedly said the exact number could not be confirmed at the time as it had become dark during the inspection. Bindal expressed surprise that the count had still not been revised or verified beyond that figure.

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He also criticised the Congress for allegedly attempting to link the issue with the BJP and said if any worker of his party was involved, the government should arrest them and initiate action according to law.

Bindal pointed out that the permission granted for cutting 25 trees had reportedly expired on February 25, yet large-scale felling was carried out after that. He questioned the basis on which permission for felling 25 trees was granted when ordinary citizens often struggle to obtain approval even for cutting a few trees.

Sukhram Chaudhary, MLA from Paonta Sahib, Reena Kashyap, MLA from Pachhad, and former Shillai MLA Baldev Singh Tomar, who were also present at the press conference, expressed concern over the incident, demanding an impartial investigation and warned that if strict action was not taken against the culprits, the BJP would launch a statewide agitation over the issue.