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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Govt spent Rs 1K cr on modernising six medical colleges: Shahpur MLA

Govt spent Rs 1K cr on modernising six medical colleges: Shahpur MLA

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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MLA Kewal Singh Pathania addresses the media in Dharamsala.
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The Himachal Pradesh Government had spent nearly Rs 1,000 crore on modernising its six medical colleges, providing advanced diagnostic equipment and strengthening specialised treatment facilities under its ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ initiative, Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Dharamsala, Pathania said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had prioritised healthcare after assuming office in December 2022, focusing on replacing outdated machinery, filling staff vacancies and expanding medical education.

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He said modern MRI machines, CT scanners and other advanced equipment had been provided to medical colleges across the state. The government had also introduced robotic surgery facilities, allowing patients to access advanced procedures at significantly lower costs than in private hospitals.

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While robotic surgery in private hospitals could cost Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, similar procedures at government institutions were available for around Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000, he said.

Pathania said the proportion of filled staff positions in medical colleges and healthcare institutions had increased from around 30 per cent when the government took office to nearly 70 per cent. The government aimed to raise the figure to 80 per cent.

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He said postgraduate medical seats had increased from 277 to more than 500, with 320 additional seats sanctioned to strengthen specialist healthcare services. Training capacity for nurses, radiographers and operation theatre assistants had also been expanded to address staff shortages.

The government had secured Rs 3,000 crore through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for healthcare infrastructure, he added.

Highlighting development initiatives in Kangra district, Pathania said Rs 2,632 crore had been allocated for the expansion of Kangra airport at Gaggal. An international-standard zoological park was also being developed at Bankhandi at an estimated cost of Rs 235 crore.

He said heli-taxi connectivity between Dharamsala, Kangra and Chandigarh was being planned to improve regional connectivity and promote tourism.

Pathania said Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans were being developed in every Assembly constituency to provide better diagnostic facilities, specialist doctors and modern medical equipment. The government was committed to making quality healthcare affordable and accessible, particularly for people dependent on public hospitals, he added.

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