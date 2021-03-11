Himachal govt staff to get 1st installment of revised pay scale arrears

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 16

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced a slew of sops for government employees while presiding over the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Sarahan in Sirmaur district yesterday. He unfurled the National Flag and took the salute of a parade by contingents of police, Home Guard jawans and NCC cadets. DSP Pranav Chauhan commanded the parade.

Other announcements on I-Day The CM also announced the revised pay scales to about 4,000 employees of the zila parishad cadre in the Panchayati Raj Department.

Panchayat Chowkidars, who have 12 years of continuous services, would be employed as daily wage workers.

He announced to double the subsidy on edible oil from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per litre to above poverty level families and from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per litre to below poverty line families.

He said a pre-primary education policy would be chalked out and teachers would be recruited as per requirement.

The Chief Minister, while addressing people, announced the payment of the first installment of arrears of the revised pay scales to the government employees and pensioners due from January 1, 2016. He said that the state government would provide benefits of Rs 1,000 crore on this account to about 2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners. The beneficiaries include the employees and pensioners of public sector undertakings.

He also announced the revised pay scales to about 4,000 employees of the zila parishad cadre in the Panchayati Raj Department. Panchayat Chowkidars, who have 12 years of continuous services, would be employed as daily wage workers. He announced to double the subsidy on edible oil from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per litre to above poverty level families and from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per litre to below poverty line families.

He said that a pre-primary education policy would be chalked out and teachers would be recruited as per requirement. He added that for the benefit of the farmers of lower and mid areas, the government would file an appeal in the Supreme Court for the exclusion of ‘khair’ from 10 years felling programme.

Thakur paid tributes to freedom fighters. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign had inculcated a sense of nationalism among people. He added that besides freedom fighters and mass movement leaders, the people of Himachal Pradesh had also made “unforgettable” contributions to the freedom movement.

He said, “Himachal Pradesh is also celebrating 75 years of its existence by organising 75 events to showcase its developmental journey. The state not only grew in size during these years but also made impressive progress in various sectors. The literacy rate at the time of the formation of the state was mere 4.8 per cent, while it is over 83 per cent today. The road length then was 288 km and now it is around 39,500 km. As against 301 educational institutions at the time of formation, there are 16,124 such institutions in the state now.”

Thakur said that despite difficult geographical conditions and limited resources, Himachal Pradesh had emerged as a model of development and public welfare for other states. He elaborated upon various developmental initiatives of his government.

#jai ram thakur #Sirmaur #solan