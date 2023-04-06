Govt staunchly defends reduction in Shimla Municipal Corporation wards

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the decision to reduce the number of wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) from 41 to 34 had been taken according to norms. However, the BJP members were not convinced and they raised slogans against the government and later staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Jai Ram Thakur along with other BJP MLAs walks out of the Assembly. Photo: Lalit Kumar

Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma had raised the issue through a Point of Order, questioning the issuance of an ordinance to reduce the number of SMC wards 15 days before the Budget session.

Sukhu said that the Opposition only wanted to stage a walkout and not participate in the House debate. “It would have been better if you had participated in the debate on the Bill when it was being passed on Tuesday. The roster for the elections has been issued to ensure that the same wards are not reserved for women again,” he added.

Sukhu said that though it was mandatory to hold elections to the SMC before the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP ensured that these were deferred after the matter was challenged in court.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, while giving his ruling, told the BJP members that they should have opposed the Bill and registered their objections to it when it was discussed yesterday. “You should participate in the debate on issues of interest of the state,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the government seemed to have taken over the role of the Election Commission, which had virtually been crippled. “The Bill for reducing the number of wards of the SMC was tabled the same day when its election schedule was notified. Moreover, the date for registering new voters was extended and 11,000 bogus votes were made to somehow win the elections,” he alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the former Chief Minister should clarify why the SMC elections were delayed. “Fearing defeat, you once again want to create hurdles and delay the elections to the urban civic body,” he added.

He said that water cess had been levied on hydropower projects to generate Rs 4,000 crore additional revenue, as part of the government endeavour to mobilise resources.

Agnihotri alleged that the BJP was acting against the interests of the state. “The BJP regime did not auction liquor vends, resulting in revenue loss. Our government held an open auction and the Excise Department earned Rs 520 crore more,” he claimed.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the BJP had no right to object to the Bill when it did not participate in the debate on it. “It is the discretion and mandate of the government to bring an ordinance or a Bill and the Opposition cannot dictate terms,” he added.