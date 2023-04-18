Govt stops employees’ contribution to NPS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 17

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today issued orders for stopping the contributions of state government employees covered to the new pension scheme (NPS) from April 1. This will pave the way for the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS),

The Finance (Pension) Department issued the memorandum in this regard to facilitate switch back to the OPS under the CCS (Pension) Rules 1972. With this order, the share of the employees and the employer under the NPS, which was being deposited with the Central Government, would be stopped from April 1. Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Punjab have already restored the old pension scheme.

The Cabinet had on January 13 approved the restoration of the OPS, which was the main demand of a majority of government employees. It was also one of the 10 guarantees that the Congress had made to people in the run up to the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

All Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, heads of departments, Accountant General Office and all other offices have been intimated the orders stopping the share of the employees and the employer being deposited with the Central Government from April 1.

The poor financial health was the biggest hurdle in the restoration of the OPS. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been accusing the previous BJP government of leaving a debt liability of Rs 11,000 crore on account of arrears payable to employees.

He had said that there was a liability of salary arrears to the tune of Rs 4,430 crore payable to employees, Rs 5,226 crore as pension liability and Rs 1,000 crore as DA of employees and pensioners.

The total debt burden on the state government has already exceeded Rs 75,400 crore. Under pressure to fulfil the 10 guarantees given to people, the Congress government has laid thrust on resource mobilisation.

The other guarantees include 300 units of free power and Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance to all women between 18 and 60 years of age. The Chief Minister had announced Rs 1,500 montly allowance for 9,000 eligible women of Kaza on the occasion of Himachal Day on April 15.

One of the 10 guarantees