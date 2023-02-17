Govt stops grants to MLAs, DCs; BJP threatens agitation

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 16

Faced with a financial crisis, the state government has stopped Sectoral Development Funds (SDF) that were given to the deputy commissioners and the MLAs to extend immediate help to people and accomplish various development works. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has blamed the previous BJP government for the financial mess in the state.

The DCs utilise the SDF to give grants for the construction of pathways, retaining walls in private or public buildings and other works in villages

The amount of the SDF available with a deputy commissioner depends on the district under his or her jurisdiction. In Kangra district, the administration gets Rs 5 crore every quarter under the SDF, the sources say.

The SDF has not been released to the deputy commissioners for the last quarter after the Congress formed government in the state. The deputy commissioners utilise the SDF to give grants for the construction of pathways in villages, retaining walls in private or public buildings and other development works on the request of villagers.

BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma says that many people are benefited by the SDF every day. “Generally, rural people do not go to Shimla to seek grants from the Chief Minister. They approach the deputy commissioner even for small works that are accomplished with the help of the SDF. However, the government has now stopped the SDF, hitting poor and needy people.”

He said, “When the government is giving hefty perks and salaries to the newly appointed chairmen and vice-chairmen of various boards, then why the small amount of SDF meant for the welfare if poor people has been stopped.”

In Himachal, the elected MLAs get a discretionary grant of Rs 2 crore per annum. The previous BJP government had increased the MLA grant from Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2 crore per annum. The present government has not released discretionary funds to the MLAs for accomplishing various public works in their Assembly constituencies.

Vipin Parmar, Sullah MLA and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker, says that the BJP will launch an agitation against the state government for stopping Rs 2 crore discretionary funds given to the MLAs.

The sources say that while the BJP is raking up the issue, even Congress MLAs are unhappy with the government’s decision to withhold their discretionary funds.