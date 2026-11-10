Congress govt taking decisions to promote sports, says Education Minister Rohit Thakur

The Congress government is taking important decisions to promote sports in the state, said Education Minister Rohit Thakur while attending the closing ceremony of the Shaheed Nathuram Memorial Volleyball Tournament organised by the Navyuvak Mandal Khangta at Tikkar in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency of Shimla district on Monday.

He said that the state government had made sports a compulsory part of education at the school level to ensure that students get better exposure to them. “The state government has also constructed numerous sports hostels. There were only eight sports hostels in the state in the past 70 years but their count has now increased to 12, where athletes are receiving training. As a result, the youth have been getting opportunities for advancement and 300 of them have got jobs under the sports quota,” he added.

The minister said, “The government has also taken several other important decisions to promote sports, including increasing the diet money of athletes from Rs 120 to Rs 220 and recognising outstanding athletes for their performances at the national and international levels.”

Rohit Thakur congratulated the organisers of the tournament and said that such sports events were important in the present times when the youths were falling prey to drug abuse. “Such sports competitions not only strengthen the bodies and minds of the youths, but also help them avoid drug abuse and other antisocial activities,” he added.

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He said, “Volleyball is a popular and beloved sport in the hills and Shimla district particularly has produced several national and international-level players.

About developmental works underway in the area, the minister said that Nawar was an important part of his constituency and the state government was committed to its overall development. “During the four-year tenure of the present government, 206 new roads have been constructed in the Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency and development projects worth Rs 850 crore are at present underway,” he added.