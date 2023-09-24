Govt targeted over law & order, development in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

The Congress government has completed 10 months in power in the state, but it has failed miserably to live up to the expectations of people. The law and order situation has deteriorated and developmental works have taken a hit in the state, according to BJP state president Rajeev Bindal.

He said this while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha. Notably, the BJP state unit has given a call to gherao the Vidhan Sabha to lodge protest over “unfulfilled” promises on September 25.

Targeting the state government, Bindal said, “Instead of taking forward the development works initiated by the previous BJP government, the Congress government has reduced the pace of development and closed down over 1,000 institutions. The law and order situation is out of control.”

“The Congress has come to power by making tall promises, but now it has failed on all fronts,” Bindal added.

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The calamity was same for everyone, but the state government has been indulging in politics and favouring its supporters and party workers. The prices of diesel, electricity and cement have been increased by the government and now it has announced a hike in stamp duty. Such decisions of the state government have only burdened the poor man in the state.”

